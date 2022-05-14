Angelina Jolie and her exotic diet that includes crickets and tarantulas

Leading a healthy life is not easy, but it is not impossible either. The importance of staying at the correct weight is discipline, although the objective of each person will depend. In this sense, there are different diets that help draw our figure in a healthy way. Among the most popular is the Angelina Joliebeauty icon in Hollywood.

The 46 year old actress leads a lifestyle free of factors that can harm your health, such as tobacco or products such as coffee or sugar. In addition, sport is an aspect that is part of their daily routine. Although he has also included some eccentric things in his diet, such as insects, which he considers to be an important source of protein. Of course, it is not common because access to them is not easy.

What is Angelina Jolie’s exotic diet?

The abc diary has written a report that talks about the famous diet that Angelina Jolie has followed, which is based on insects such as crickets, worms and tarantulas, coconut oil and physical exercise.

According to the report, the actress began eating these foods when she visited her son Maddox’s birthplace in Cambodia. In addition, in 2017, she participated in some recordings in which she appeared cooking scorpions and tarantulas and then serving them to her children and her recording partners.

However, these are not the only things that are included in their diet, since cereals, ancient grains and also coconut oil take on greater prominence.

According to Grace Daily, Angelina Jolie Take a tablespoon of coconut oil for breakfast, a food that has antimicrobial and antiviral properties, and which, according to Vanitatis, is used to lose weight in various diets due to its thermogenic effect.

Finally, their diet is based mainly on the consumption of lean beef and fish. Mainly protein products to which vegetables and soy or vegetable milk are added. All steamed.