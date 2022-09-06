Angelina Jolie and her son Pax go for a walk after recording a movie in which they both participate

Despite being one of the hottest days of the summer Angelina Jolie and her son Pax went for a walk after recording the film in which they both participate. The duo were photographed walking around Los Angeles and shopping for pet supplies at The Urban Pet.

Pax was seen leaving the pet store carrying a large dog bed while Angelina Jolie walked behind him with a shopping bag.. But mother and son did not go out alone, they were accompanied by her bodyguard, who appears opening the door for them to leave the premises.

To withstand the hot heat of Los Angeles, Angelina Jolie wore a light white blouse tucked into baggy black pants and accompanied by a pair of sandals, she also wore large aviator sunglasses. On the other hand, Pax wore a loose pink shirt with black pants and white tennis shoes, and she also complemented her look with rings, a necklace, a watch and a hat.

Angelina and her 18-year-old son Pax were seen just the two of them without the company of Shiloh, Vivienne or Knox. While the older siblings are away studying, Zahara just got into a prestigious university in Atlanta and Maddox is currently living in Seoul.

Lately Angelina Jolie and Pax have been spending a lot more time together since they were both working on the movie “Without Blood”. “We work very well together,” the actress revealed last August to People.

