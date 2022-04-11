Angelina Jolie and her stories story of a multiracial family

The maternity It is not always compatible with women’s wishes, with their goals, with their plans. Angelina Joliefor example, she never saw herself as a mother, even in 2016 she declared to AP while shooting in Cambodia who never wanted to have a baby.

“I never wanted to be pregnant”, however, that country definitely changed her life five years earlier, and made her take action to become a mother of three little ones born in Vietnam, Ethiopia and Cambodia, under complex circumstances.

Currently, Angelina has six children who usually appear with her in some events and that the middle of the show has seen grow.

In 2001, the actress traveled as an ambassador to Cambodia with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Her journey consisted of participating in a school program in which she would be in close contact with the context in which the families live, the infants. She there she clearly and powerfully felt the desire to be a mother.

Living with the children, he thought “My son is here” -as he declared in the media some time later-, so he did all the necessary procedures to adopt his firstborn, Maddox, in 2002. Maddox was one year old when he met his mom. Years later he was also adopted by Brad Pitt as his father.

Their second daughter, Zahara, met her mother, Angelina Jolie, when she was six months old. She was born in Ethiopia, and in 2005 she was adopted by the actress. It has now become viral that Zahara’s biological mother wants to meet her, and she has stated that Angelina’s daughter was the product of rape.

In 2006, the couple of actors became the center of attention due to a publication that revealed that they were expecting their first baby together, through pregnancy. Through a statement, Pitt also reported that he was in the process of adopting Angelina’s two children, Maddox and Zahara, so that they would also have her last name.

The couple’s first biological baby was born a girl on May 27, 2006, and was named Siloh, but in 2017 the process began to change his sex and also change his name to John.

By 2007, Angelina adopted her third son, Pax, originally from an orphanage in Vietnam. Pax was born on November 29, 2003. In an interview, Angelina shared that it caused her conflict that between Cambodia -Maddox’s country of origin- and Vietnam, Pax’s country of origin, there was a complex history, but through a reading understood many things, as she herself shared with the media.

“I was reading a book on human rights and found myself looking at a picture of a Vietnamese fighter being held captive by the Americans. I thought about my own country and our involvement in Southeast Asia. I thought about focusing on a future where we were all family. I am so blessed that they have allowed me to be their mother.”

A year later, in 2008, Angelina and Brad welcomed their twins, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Lenon.

