Angelina Jolie and her youngest daughter had a fun date in the middle of the scandal with Brad Pitt

In the midst of the scandal with Brad Pitt in which they revived the alleged domestic violence that he experienced Angelina Joliethe actress had a funny date with his youngest daughter. Vivienne, 14, has been the only one of the actors’ children to show an interest in following in her footsteps in acting.

Previously there has been talk of the multiple talents of the six children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, this time it was Vivienne’s turn. With Zahara going to college just like Maddox and Shiloh showing off her best dance movesthe youngest of the family has shown an interest in acting.

Angelina Jolie has mother and daughter date with Vivianne

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne have shared a love of theater and duet mother and daughter have traveled to Philadelphia to see the acclaimed play “Dear Evan Hansen” this weekend. The actress and her youngest daughter were able to go behind the scenes and met the actors of the musical and even posed with them.

“Saying hello to Angelina Jolie and Vivienne this weekend in Philly,” they wrote on the official Instagram account of “Dear Evan Hansen” with a couple of photos in which the mother and daughter appear most smiling. In the images, the young woman appears holding the famous plaster that the protagonist uses in the work, so it seems that they had fun meeting the cast.

Recall that Vivienne previously acted alongside her mother in “Maleficent” making her big screen debut when she was just a baby. Over time, the now 14-year-old has expressed his love for fine art and theater so he could follow in the footsteps of his famous parents.

Recommended video: Anahí does Thalía’s fun challenge