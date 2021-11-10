Angelina Jolie: “And how can you help others?”

This article is published in number 36 of Vanity Fair on newsstands until 7 September 2021

We are in Provence, in a clearing in the woods, we are many and almost all women. There are different ages, histories, geographical origins, languages, looks, clothes. The same is the intent: to hear and talk about safeguarding the planet through the protection and study of bees. We are journalists, writers, public relations workers, beekeepers. Standing we form a semicircle and listen to the words of Noëline Raondry Rakotoarisoa, represented by UNESCO, by Véronique Courtois, Ceo Guerlain, by Thierry Dufresne, founder of the French Apidology Observatory, and by Angelina Jolie, godmother of the program Women for Bees.

Women for Bees is a program that arises from the partnership between Guerlain, Unesco and Ofa and has as its objective the training of beekeeping professionals. The path, which saw the participation of seven young women, ended in Aix-en-Provence with the official delivery of diplomas in the presence of Angelina Jolie, who has been involved in humanitarian campaigns for twenty years (the crisis in Afghanistan has led to open an Instagram profile on August 20 to support the cause of the local population, interrupting its iron distance from social networks) and to safeguard biodiversity.

It is not a short-term program, says Véronique Courtois, but of “a responsibility that is a way of repaying nature”. Women for Bees it will last five years, with the aim of training fifty beekeepers from all over the world and providing them with the tools to become independent entrepreneurs, in the context of an international network that promotes the values ​​of biodiversity and female empowerment. The new professionals, bearers of precious knowledge, by 2025 will have contributed to the installation of 2,500 hives in the Unesco Biosphere Reserves and to the repopulation of 125 million bees.