Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston set fashion trends wearing skirts

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston give ideas on how to wear skirts Photo: Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston they are two stars of Hollywood Recognized not only for their talent but for their looks. They both know that being fashionable is important for their image in front of others. They do not hesitate to set trends and risk new outfits.

On the one hand, Angelina Jolie is a woman who likes to dress in neutral colors and is very elegant while Jennifer Aniston knows that his is the color black.

These two actresses they have something in common, they both love wear skirts Leather.

You can read: 5 haircuts that refine your face

We invite you to read more content like this here

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston give ideas on how to wear skirts

On different occasions it has been seen actresses shine skirts leather to which many people wonder how they combine them.

So much Angelina Jolie What Jennifer Aniston They have a particular way of wearing this outfit and we will tell you how they do it.

We suggest: Victoria Beckham goes out to Fashion Week with her daughter-in-law

How does Angelina Jolie wear skirts?

The skirts leather for Angelina Jolie They can be combined with neutral colors, for example, white. In one of his outfitsthe actress decided to wear a leather skirt that reaches her knees and a shirt with long sleeves and a V-neck that makes her look very elegant.

She accompanied this outfit with an emerald necklace that stood out and differed from her entire outfit. Her shoes also combined them with the leather skirt, Angelina Jolie decided to wear black heels.

It may interest you: Rihanna walks pregnant for the first time on the red carpet

How does Jennifer Aniston wear skirts?

For this occasion, the actress Jennifer Aniston wore a jumpsuit black leather The skirt that accompanied this outfit reached above the knees of Aniston and combined it with a belt of the same material.

At the top it is detailed that the one piece of leather covers the neck of Jennifer Aniston and it has no sleeves. East look She combined it with open heels also in black.

Also read: Lunar calendar February 2022: when to cut and 5 tricks to take care of hair