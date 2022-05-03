Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp were a couple?

Angelina Jolie Y Johnny Depp They are two of the most recognized actors in Hollywood. Both have starred in a host of titles and have one of the most enviable careers in the industry. Although they have made headlines for various reasons throughout their lives, they are well known for keeping a relatively private profile.

That does not mean that so much Depp Y Jolie generate a certain fascination. Especially the time they had to share a screen. In 2010, the acting duo starred in The Tourist (The Tourist), the film directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck.

This film is a remake of the French film The Secret of Anthony Zimmer. In the 2010 version, Depp plays Frank, an American tourist who travels to Italy to try to recover from a love failure. There he meets Elise (Jolie), a woman who crosses his path quite casually. Against the backdrop of Venice, Frank is seduced by Elise, but they are soon caught up in a whirlwind of intrigue and danger.

The Tourist (2010)

Depp and Jolie’s feature film was not a great success. However, the chemistry between the two was undeniable. With a magnetism that at times seemed to go beyond the screen. From there, many wondered if there was more to the actor and actress than just a working relationship. Since even off camera they seemed to get along more than well.

Rumors always existed

yes enter Depp and Jolie had a romantic relationship, It is not entirely clear. At the time of promoting the film, back in 2010, the actress mentioned that it was a dream for her to finally be able to share the screen with Depp.

“I thought it was the coolest thing for years. I practically grew up with him and was so in love with him in Edward Scissorhands!” Angelina once said of her co-star. For his part, Depp described Jolie as a “witch” and a “walking poem.” .

At the time Depp and Jolie shot the movie The Turistboth were in a relationship. Johnny Depp He was still married to the French model and actress Vanessa Paradis, mother of his two children, whom he divorced in June 2012, after fourteen years of relationship. For her part, Jolie was in a relationship with Brad Pitt, with whom he had started a relationship in 2005, after sharing the screen in Mr and Mrs smith. In 2012, Angie and Brad got engaged and married in 2014. After two years of relationship, the interpreter filed for divorce.

The truth is that a few years later, when Depp divorced Amber Heard in 2016Some of the past relationships that the actors had had with other people came to light. Among them, the name of Angelina Jolie emerged as one of the alleged relationships that Depp had maintained.

yes enter Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie there was more than a mere friendly relationship, it will never be known for sure. What was always clear is that the two had a special connection and never denied it.

