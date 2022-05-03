Entertainment

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp were a couple?

Angelina Jolie Y Johnny Depp They are two of the most recognized actors in Hollywood. Both have starred in a host of titles and have one of the most enviable careers in the industry. Although they have made headlines for various reasons throughout their lives, they are well known for keeping a relatively private profile.

That does not mean that so much Depp Y Jolie generate a certain fascination. Especially the time they had to share a screen. In 2010, the acting duo starred in The Tourist (The Tourist), the film directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck.

