Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller paparazzi together: backfire?

Jolie and Miller, who were married from 1996 to 1999 , they appeared smiling during a dinner together in Beverly Hills. The actress and her ex-husband Miller were also seen together last July, near his apartment in New York. Angelina had flown to the Big Apple with her children to celebrate hers 46th birthday , and had taken the opportunity to greet the ex with whom, it seems, remained on excellent terms even after the divorce. The star, in the past, has expressed regret about the end of the marriage with Miller. “Jonny and I we never fought and we never got hurt. I really wanted to be his wife. I really wanted to commit, ”he revealed to the Mirror. And then again, in a 2004 interview, he revealed that divorcing Miller “was probably the stupidest thing I’ve ever done “. After their separation, Angelina Jolie remarried to Billy Bob Thornton, a relationship that lasted from 2000 to 2003, and then to Brad Pitt from 2014 to 2019. Miller instead has ten years of marriage to the Law & Order actress behind her. Michele Hicks . The couple separated in 2018.

Angelina Jolie and the alleged dating with The Weeknd

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd still together, paparazzi at a concert

Angelina Jolie has recently returned to the center of gossip also for a chat, and alleged relationship with the pop star The Weeknd. Recently the two were paparazzi in Los Angeles when they left the Giorgio Baldi restaurant, where they “entertained in the private room for a two-hour dinner”, as revealed by Etonline. And it wasn’t the first time: Angelina and The Weeknd (real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye), they had dinner together, in the same Italian restaurant, also last June. On that occasion, a source told Page Six that it was a work meeting, also because together with Angelina there was also the 17-year-old son Pax, a big fan of The Weeknd. The two then met again, at Mustafa’s private concert in Los Angeles: she was there with her daughters Shiloh and Zahara, he with friends. “The two were in the same area,” an insider told Us Weekly. Another revealed to the Sun that Angelina and The Weeknd are “just friends”. Even if he “never hid that he had a huge crush on her and nobody knows what could happen in the future ”. Another source said: “They are clearly not trying to hide their release from the press. Abel is definitely focused on his desire to enter the world of cinema. He’s got the new HBO series he’s starring in and he doesn’t think about anything else ”. It must be said that both are represented by William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, so their meetings could really hide business reasons. The Weeknd is single after the break, now dated 2019, with the supermodel Bella Hadid. In the past he has also been linked to singer and actress Selena Gomez.