Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington, the special meeting today with the children of Rome

Angelina Jolie And Kit Harington, in Rome to present “Eternals”, the third film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed by Chloé Zhao, will be protagonists today, Monday 25 October, of a special meeting, with the children of Rome, organized by Alice in the City And The Walt Disney Company Italy.

Eighty small spectators, aged between 10 and 12 years and coming fromComprehensive Acquaroni Institute of Tor Bella Monaca, a district of the Roman suburbs, and fromInstitute for the deaf “Antonio Magarotto”, will have the opportunity to preview the film, which closed the 19th edition of Alice nella Città and the 16th edition of the Rome Film Fest and, at the end of the screening, talk with the two actors.

Angelina Jolie returns to Rome and keeps the promise made to the little ones two years ago, on the occasion of the European premiere of Maleficent – Mistress of Evil, which was held at the Auditorium della Conciliazione, also in the presence of Michelle Pfeiffer.

Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli, directors of Alice nella Città, declare: “We are really very happy that after the meeting two years ago, on the occasion of the premiere of Maleficent that it was our pre-opening, Angelina Jolie wanted to follow up on the promise made, giving space to the little ones and focusing on the fact that they are the ones who represent our future. “

For this special screening, OCAP (Open Captioning) subtitles are provided to allow deaf children to follow the film and a LIS sign language interpreter will then be present at the meeting to allow them to fully experience the incredible experience of meeting. their favorites.

“Eternals” brings to the big screen an epic story that spans thousands of years and stars a new team of immortal Super Heroes, forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, The Deviants.
The cast includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.
Eternals will arrive in Italian cinemas on Wednesday 3 November, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.

