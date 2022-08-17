Angelina Jolie and Knox Jolie-Pitt spend mother-son moment at amusement park

The sons of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt they are growing very fast! So the actress of “Maleficent” takes a break from her busy work schedule to spend time with her youngest children, Shiloh, as well as the twins Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, since we remember that her eldest children, Maddox, pax and recently Zahara Jolie-Pitt are already in college.

For this reason, the activist decided to spend an afternoon mother and son with Knox Jolie-Pitt, it was this past Monday, August 15, that the paparazzi first They were caught shopping in a supermarketto later spend a fun afternoon at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

In the photos captured by the paparazzi, Knox opted for a casual look by wearing black cargo pants, white sneakers and a white The North Face T-shirt. While the protagonist of “Maleficent” used a white maxi dress, which she combined with sandals and sunglasses.

Without a doubt, this afternoon was special for the teenager since they invited a friend of Knox’s to go out, as well as they spent a lot of time in the Wizard World section, dedicated to all things Harry Potter. Even Angelina Jolie bought him a magic wand from the saga.

Both Angelina Jolie and Knox seemed to be having an amazing time, enjoying all the attractions that Universal Studios has to offer.

On July 12, the twins of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt turned 14 years old, on their birthday they were in Italy, where their mother directed a film in which Salma Hayek participates, for that reason, Brad Pitt flew to the old continent to be on this special date.

Since 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been in divorce proceedings, making this dispute one of the most expensive in Hollywood. And it is that different sources have revealed that the actress will not give up joint custody with her ex-husband and she will continue to fight until all her children are of legal age.

