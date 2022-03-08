Angelina Jolie and other celebrities who raise their voices on Women’s Day

Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Emma Watson they are three women highly recognized and admired in the film industry but who also stand out for their commitment to different causes.

Among these, everything that has to do with the protection of the rights of women Worldwide.

These three actresses They have held positions in the United Nations Organization as special envoys.

At each meeting they have attended, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Emma Watson highlight the importance of upholding the rights of women.

Angelina Jolie

This woman She is not only an actress, producer and director, she has also focused a large part of her life on helping others.

Angelina Jolie She is a faithful activist for women’s rights. women and has always ensured that these are fulfilled.

She has been part of different humanitarian work around the world that has to do with bills for the help of vulnerable children.

Jolie She is part of the United Nations Organization as a special envoy of the High Commissioner for Refugees.

for this actress “Gender equality is the secret of world peace” and that is why he went to the United States Congress in 2021, to take another step in his activism and speak about gender violence.

Emma Watson

The actress Emma Watson was appointed Goodwill Ambassador by the UN Women in the year 2014.

This was the first campaign on the empowerment of young women, defense of woman and feminism where the star was the leader.

In that same year, Emma Watson gave a speech about gender inequality and the need to join forces to end it.

“I think it’s a right to be paid the same as my male colleagues. I think it is a right that socially, I am offered the same respect as men”, said Emma Watson referring to the fact that the word feminist has become somewhat awkward.

Salma Hayek

for the actress Salma Hayek one of the problems that have had to face throughout history the women is domestic violence.

“One in 3 women is a victim of this, it is incredible, so much that we have advanced in humanity, and women are still not given the respect they deserve”, Hayek said in one of the meetings with various world leaders.

Salma Hayek has called for this action to stop and to count, especially, with the support of men.

The leaders who were at the event of the UN listened to the words of actress and they understood the need to start a global initiative against domestic violence.

