Angelina Jolie and other celebrities who supported the way their children dress and ignored the criticism

Children and adolescents go through various stages in which they experiment a lot with the way they dress and, in general, with their appearance, which is completely normal. Many celebrities, like Angelina JolieThey have understood this, so they have left this freedom to their children.

On more than one occasion we have heard the entertainment portals talk about the striking styles of Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, Pax, Knox or Maddoxthe children of Angelina and her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Each one has made a difference to the press and the paparazzi, as they are not afraid to experiment with any type of style they feel like. identified and comfortable at a given moment.

This has drawn much criticism, but far from showing off their authentic outfitshave been allowed to wander through various styles and trends.

A clear example of this is Shilohwho was always identified for wearing an androgynous style with wide and sporty clothesin addition to short hair, but who, at certain times, has been encouraged to wear elegant dresses and makeup.

Angelina Jolie is not the only celebrity who has given her freedom to dress her children

Like Angelina, other celebrities have made it clear that the most important thing is that their children find their own personality and style.

Jennifer Lopez has been proud of her daughter Emma Maribelwho went from having a very classic style to experimenting with androgynous outfits with urban combinations.

Emme is characterized by wearing oversize clothessneakers and a mixture of risky textures that make it completely unique.

What’s more, teen enjoys experimenting with her hairso he usually wears it with an afro style and with bright colors like blue or red.

Another celebrity who decided to give her children freedom to dress is Megan Foxwho a few years ago sparked controversy by allowing her little Noah to wear a dress.

In an interview the actress revealed that her son was bullied for wearing a dress and received harsh criticism on social media because of this.

“I don’t want him to ever have to read that shit because he hears it from little kids on his own at school, they say, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses.”Said the famous at the time.

The boy’s father, Brian Austin Green, noted his stance: “If he (Noah) wants to use it, then he uses it. He doesn’t hurt anyone who wears a dress. So if you want to wear a dress? Impressive. Good for him”.

For her part, Megan pointed out that this freedom taught her son to “be confident no matter what others say”.