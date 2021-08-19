News

Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden in the new official posters [FOTO]

Posted on
The new characters poster by Eternals show the costumes of the protagonists of the Marvel film, including those of Richard Madden and Angelina Jolie

In the last few hours, Entertainment Weekly has shared some new posters dedicated to the characters of Eternals, which allow fans to take a further look at the heroes of the film and especially their costumes. The images in question therefore introduce Sersi by Gemma Chan, Ikaris by Richard Madden, Kingo by Kumail Nanjiani, Sprite by Lia McHugh, Phastos by Bryan Tyree Henry, Makkari by Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan Druig, Gilgamesh by Don Lee, Ajak by Salma Hayek and Thena by Angelina Jolie: all in their glamorous superhero outfit.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, told Entertainment Weekly:

The truth is, we wouldn’t have even attempted all of this if it weren’t for director Chloé Zhao. We thought, ‘here’s a director who is both a cinematic visionary and a nerd’. It can surpass any of us when it comes to manga, Star Wars, and Marvel comics. It is a rather surprising combination. And this film, I think, represents all of Chloé’s immense multitudes.

Eternals was formally announced by Feige at Comic-Con International in San Diego in 2019, a date which was also set for release on November 6, 2020. However, due to the infamous reasons, the film was forced to move its release date several times before arriving at what should be the final date, or November 2021 (the 5th in American theaters).

That said, it is still unclear whether Eternals will be released exclusively in theaters, as recently suggested by Disney CEO Bob Chapek, or if it gets a hybrid release both in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access. “I think the room would be my preference and Chloe’s preference as well“, Feige said at the world premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, adding:”We will see how it goes“.


