Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek: first photos from the set of Without Blood, film based on Alessandro Baricco

Angelina Jolie in the photos from the set of her fifth director, Without Blood, adaptation of the novel by Alessandro Baricco with Salma Hayek and Damien Bichir.

Angelina Jolie is involved as a screenwriter, director and producer of the project, shot between Puglia, Basilicata and Rome and made thanks to the support of Fremantle, set in the aftermath of a conflict and which explores the universal truths about war, trauma, memory and the healing.

Familiar set for the diva as two of her children, Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18, worked on the set.

“We work well together. When a film crew is at their best, it feels like a big family, so it was natural.”, Angelina Jolie said of her boys, who worked in the assistant director’s department. Pax, who previously collaborated with her mother on the 2017 film First They Killed My Father, took care of the backstage. “He worked hard” explains the actress.

Speaking of the Alessandro Barrico novel from which the film is based, Jolie said: “The book had a great impact on me as it did on many other people. It touches on important issues and questions to discuss”.

Without Blood is the fifth feature film directed by Angelina Jolie and her first with Fremantle, with whom she struck a three-year deal in March. The actress avoids revealing too many details about the characters played by Hayek and Bichir, but she anticipates that their performances are incredible:

“Salma and Demián are very authentic and courageous in this film. I was a fan of their work. I knew they would bring solid commitment and talent into the film, but honestly, they both blew me away. Salma is so raw and so authentic. She is. mesmerizing “.