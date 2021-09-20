Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek with their faces in the cake: the video not to be missed

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek are the protagonists of this video shot at the Mexican actress’s birthday: the face in the cake is a tradition to be respected.

Salma Hayek he turned 55, carried very well, and celebrated with friends and relatives, including his colleague Angelina Jolie, with whom he shared the set of Eternals, and who wished her happy birthday by throwing her with the face in his cake of cream, as you can see in the video shared on social media.

The day after her birthday Salma Hayek shared this funny video, in which she is about to blow out the candles with all her friends around her and Angelina Jolie by her side, who promptly smashes her with her face in the cream, just as per tradition. “My brother and I are teaching Angie how to be Mexican mordida” – Salma explains in the caption. In this case, the birthday boy takes the first bite, or rather the bite, of the cake, bringing his head closer to the cake and keeping his hands behind his back.

A very funny birthday for the actress, who will soon return to the cinema in the Marvel movie Eternals, which is directed by Chloé Zhao and also includes friend Angelina Jolie along with Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden and Kit Harington.

The film’s story unfolds over thousands of years, showing a group of immortal heroes forced out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, The Deviants. Eternals will be released in theaters on November 5, 2021.