Angelina Jolie and Shiloh captured in Maneskin concert | VIDEO

Angelina Jolie She is known for keeping her personal life private, especially after her breakup with Brad Pitt. it is unusual to capture her in family moments but this time she was seen with her daughter Shilou in Italy during a Maneskin band concert.

Jolie has been in Rome for weeks for the filming of Without Booda film starring Salma Hayek and Damian Bichir so it has been common to see the actress walk the streets of Italy near where the filming is taking place and these days she took a break to be with her daughter.

It was through different videos that have gone viral on social networks where the actress was seen with her daughter Shilou during the concert offered by the Maneskin band at the Circo Massimo in Rome as part of their Loud Kids Tour, where they attended more than 70 thousand people, including Jolie and her daughter.

Who are Maneskins?

The Italian band was formed in 2016 by Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi and Ethan Torchio taking pop rock as its main genre. In 2017 they participated in the program The X Factor in Italy where they got second place and later released their EP entitled chosen, which was the band’s debut.

Your version of Begin achieved a commercial success that made the band achieve success in Italy, in turn in 2018 they released their first studio album II ballo della vitawhich was a success in Europe and they kept releasing music until in 2021 they performed at the Eurovision Song Contestwhich was held in the Netherlands and to the surprise of many the band managed to win with a total of 524 pointsmaking them the first rock band to win since 2006.

This positioned their music in different parts of the world and caused the band to achieve great popularity worldwide with hits like I wanna be you slave, Mammamia, Supermodelamong others.

