Angelina Jolie and the cast of Eternals: “As a parent I always want to know the truth”

It is not easy to be a goddess. He tells it well Angelina Jolie that in Eternals (the new Marvel Studios film from November 3 in theaters) plays Thena. An “interrupted girl” like the Lisa that Jolie played in 1999 in James Mangold’s film.

Thena is the strongest warrior, but she is also the most fragile, as the actress told us during the meeting in Rome, where the film premiered at the Rome Film Fest, in collaboration with Alice nella Città: “I think it is improving, but I think the understanding is still far away. We still have a long way to go to understand what it means to live with a mental problem, and to make others understand and empathize. But I was very happy to play a character who has a mental illness, and at the same time is also very strong. People live their entire lives with mental illness and trauma, and those people and those lives are also precious, strong, deep and beautiful lives. They are people who struggle with something. They are often deeply emotional and honest, and so true. ‘

Sent to Earth 7000 years ago to protect the human race the ten Eternals (played not only by Angelina Jolie but also by Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and directed by the Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao) have to face various pitfalls, especially moral ones.

In fact, the film’s crucial dilemma is also that of free will: knowing the truth and carrying its burden, or living in total unawareness ?: «The Truth, always. I think it also depends on the fact that we are parents, we feel the responsibility to always know the truth, to help our children “, Angelina Jolie tells us, and confirms Kit Harrington. The actor de Game of thrones in fact, he has recently become a father and fully marries the response of the actress, who is following the promotional tour of the film with all the children in tow.