Angelina Jolie and the divorce from Brad Pitt: “A question of human rights”

Angelina Jolie talks about the divorce from Brad Pitt and uses cryptic words to tell about her separation: “A question of human rights”. Adding shocking phrases: “I was afraid for my family. For my whole family ”. – PHOTO HISTORY | VIDEO 1 | VIDEO 2 | VIDEO 3

I CANNOT SPEAK, BUT … – The Hollywood diva talks to the Guardian, but initially pretends not to want to answer questions about her divorce: “I can’t talk about this, I’m still in the midst of the legal dispute.” But then he adds that the separation “gave me an experience here in the United States in which I thought that my children would be denied human rights, the rights of every child”.

I WAS AFRAID – As the words were not very clear, the reporter asked if he was referring to Brad Pitt and the allegations of domestic abuse. She nodded: “I was afraid for my family. For my whole family. I’m not the kind of person who makes certain decisions lightly. It took me a long time to get the idea of ​​separating myself from the father of my children ». And he explains that he wants “the whole family to be well, including the father of my children.” Then he went on without clearly distinguishing between his own beliefs and what he personally experienced: “What I do know is that when a child is hurt, physically or emotionally, or when he witnesses violence against a person he loves, that child suffers permanent damage. Often you are not able to recognize something from a personal point of view, especially if all your attention is focused on injustices on a global level, because everything else seems smaller. It is very difficult ”.

THE WEINSTEIN CASE – Angelina recalls having a fight with Brad – who in May got joint custody after five years of legal battles – over Harvey Weinstein, now convicted of harassment and years ago one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed producers: with him he went further, he did something from which I had to escape. I’ve been away from him ever since, warning other women to do it. I gave up on roles, like in The Aviator. I never wanted to work with him again, and it was hard to accept Brad doing it the way it happened. ” – SPECIAL

