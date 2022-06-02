Angelina Jolie and the films that have marked her career and personal life

Angelina Jolie has been a renowned actress for her great talent and charisma, managing to magnificently interpret from a heroine to a villain in different films, which have been resoundingly successful, however she has also been involved in controversies in the past, such as the time that in interviews he claimed to have left his acting career to work in a funeral home or have a predilection for erotic games.

On this occasion we will talk about those films that have marked his career, either by awards or by having known love in them:

Gia (1998)

In this film, Angelina Jolie plays the model Gia Carangi, who narrates how she became, at the end of the 70s, one of the most famous in the world thanks to her incredible fascination with photographs, however, her addiction and taste for illicit substances as well as diseases ended his life at an early age. This was one of the most important roles in the actress’s career, because for it she won her second Golden Globe in 1999.

Innocence Interrupted (1999)

In this film, Angelina caused the sensation of her followers by playing Lisa, a young woman with mental problems who has spent most of her life in a mental institution. In this production she won the Golden Globe, the Screen Actors Guild SAG Award and the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 2000.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (2005)

How to forget one of the most iconic films of the actress, because in this film a great love story began. The film tells the story of John and Jane Smith who appear to be a ‘normal’ marriage, but the truth is different when both realize that they are professional assassins, after being hired by rival agencies to take care of eliminating the other. During this mission, John and Jane will learn much more about each other than they ever knew during their relationship. Perhaps it is that Angelina and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie also knew each other very well, because this was when they began their romantic relationship.

An Invincible Heart (2007)

Mariane Pearl, played by Jolie, embarks on a frantic search to locate Daniel, her husband, who is a journalist and has disappeared in Pakistan. With this film, the actress was nominated for the Golden Globes in 2008 for the great role she played.

The Exchange (2008)

After approximately ten years after being nominated for the Oscars, Angelina is nominated again because with this film she was nominated for the category of best leading actress, for playing Christine Collins, a woman desperate to find her missing son in a case as mysterious and distressing as maddening.

Maleficent (2014)

In the number one position we have one of his most recent participations when the second part was released, and being part of the cast again, and once again showing his great acting talent, this film is a twist in the plot of the story of Sleeping Beauty, because in this story we focus more on her villain, Maleficent obviously played by Angelina Jolie, where she explains how in her reign over a magical land she became the evil creature we know.