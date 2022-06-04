Angelina Jolie and the illness she suffered after divorce from Brad Pitt

One of the most notorious divorces in Hollywood is certainly the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who decided to end their marriage at the end of 2016.

However, it was during that time that the famous actress confessed in an interview for the magazine vanityfair, that during their separation neglected his health so soon after she was diagnosed with a disease known as Bell’s palsy, the same that produces to maintain one side of the face immobilized.

During this period of time, the actress assured that she had already experienced a notable improvement thanks to acupuncture treatment, although she was not yet fully recovered because people who suffer from this disease take time to recover. 3 to 7 months.

What is Bell’s Palsy?

Considered as a weird illness, its name comes from the Scottish surgeon Sir Charles Bell, Who was the first to describe it?

This condition is a disorder of the facial or seventh cranial nerve that controls the movement of Muscles of the facecausing weakness or paralysis in the area.

It is one of the most feared diseases due to its aesthetic consequences. Once it is acquired, part of the physiognomy loses mobility and expressiveness. Usually, one of the eyes remains open or half-open and the mouth cannot always contain food, due to lack of muscular vigor.

It occurs at any age, but it is less common before the age of 15 and after the age of 60. Disproportionately attacks pregnant women and people who suffer diabetes either respiratory diseases.

After beginning to manifest, the paralysis becomes more acute after 48 hours. The positive thing about this disease is that it consists of a temporary situation that in general does not imply irreversible sequelae. Only in some patients, the disorder could return.

