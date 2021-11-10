Angelina Jolie and the importance of beekeeping

Angelina Jolie and the passion for bees

The American actress showed in a video for the magazine Vogue how to devote himself to beekeeping, and he did it himself. The purpose? Obviously, humanitarian. It is precisely for this reason that he has only recently opened his Instagram profile, in favor of sustainability and for humanitarian purposes.

La Jolie has been chosen as the testimonial of the French beauty brand Guerlain for the launch of the “Women for Bees” project, a program in collaboration with OFA and Unesco which aims to train 50 female beekeepers from different biospheres in five years. Launched in June, the goal is to repopulate 125 million bees by 2025.

“I’m not an environmentalist, I’m more of a humanitarian,” Jolie said. By joining this project, the actress wants to encourage each of us to do our part to fight the disappearance of bees. The help is valid in any form: from dedicating yourself to beekeeping, to planting flowers suitable for bees, to raising awareness online.

Angelina Jolie and Guerlain, together for the bees

French cosmetics brand Guerlain has joined forces with UNESCO and Angelina Jolie for “Women for Bees” led with the help of the French Apidology Observatory (OFA). By 2025: 50 beekeepers will be trained and supported in setting up their own beekeeping businesses; 2500 hives will be built within 25 UNESCO Biosphere Reserves; 125 million bees will be supplied. The aim of the project is to empower women through a sustainable professional activity based on direct experience.

The testimonials, in fact, will be trained to acquire all the protocols that will allow them to support their bee colonies, become fully-fledged beekeeper-entrepreneurs and share their skills and knowledge to help others.