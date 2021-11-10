Angelina Jolie and the importance of beekeeping
Angelina Jolie, an actress known worldwide, has for years been an icon for those who love animals and those who support the environment. Tomb Raider’s “Lara Croft” is a point of reference for the green world for her sustainable choices and for the humanitarian messages she launches. He proved it once again, just a few months ago, by encouraging his fans to devote themselves tobeekeeping and to defend bees from the risk of extinction.
Angelina Jolie and the passion for bees
The American actress showed in a video for the magazine Vogue how to devote himself to beekeeping, and he did it himself. The purpose? Obviously, humanitarian. It is precisely for this reason that he has only recently opened his Instagram profile, in favor of sustainability and for humanitarian purposes.
La Jolie has been chosen as the testimonial of the French beauty brand Guerlain for the launch of the “Women for Bees” project, a program in collaboration with OFA and Unesco which aims to train 50 female beekeepers from different biospheres in five years. Launched in June, the goal is to repopulate 125 million bees by 2025.
“I’m not an environmentalist, I’m more of a humanitarian,” Jolie said. By joining this project, the actress wants to encourage each of us to do our part to fight the disappearance of bees. The help is valid in any form: from dedicating yourself to beekeeping, to planting flowers suitable for bees, to raising awareness online.
Angelina Jolie and Guerlain, together for the bees
French cosmetics brand Guerlain has joined forces with UNESCO and Angelina Jolie for “Women for Bees” led with the help of the French Apidology Observatory (OFA). By 2025: 50 beekeepers will be trained and supported in setting up their own beekeeping businesses; 2500 hives will be built within 25 UNESCO Biosphere Reserves; 125 million bees will be supplied. The aim of the project is to empower women through a sustainable professional activity based on direct experience.
The testimonials, in fact, will be trained to acquire all the protocols that will allow them to support their bee colonies, become fully-fledged beekeeper-entrepreneurs and share their skills and knowledge to help others.
The importance of bees for the ecosystem
“I know it looks like I’m now working with bees but for me bees, pollination, respect for the environment, are all connected to women’s livelihood and climate change displacement,” said American star Angelina. Jolie.
The bees, in fact, they are among the insects at risk of extinction, and this would really be one environmental catastrophe. And not only. The disappearance of animals that shed pollen would have devastating consequences on ecosystems and therefore also on us human beings.
The causes of extinction are essentially three: the use of pesticides, the way in which we use the soil and above all the destruction ofhabitat caused by the climate change.
It is a real race against time as all this could happen shortly and cause irreparable damage. It is precisely for this reason that women like Angelina Jolie of world fame “use” their media power for noble causes.
The importance of beekeeping and all pollinating insects is too often forgotten. It must be remembered that it is thanks topollination that the natural functioning of plants continues to regenerate. Without all this the planet would be poor and arid and sooner or later the earth would stop producing all kinds of nourishment. Bees are not only important for honey production, but for the entire planet.