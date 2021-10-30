Angelina Jolie and the kindest gesture ever received: “Humanity can be wonderful”

Angelina Jolie gave a long interview to People, in which she reflected on over two decades of humanitarian commitment, revealing what was the kindest gesture anyone has ever done for her and also a valuable lesson she received years ago in Afghanistan.

Angelina Jolie is currently busy promoting Eternals, the new Marvel movie in which she plays the warrior Thena. Over the years, the American actress has proven to be a warrior even outside the silver screen, constantly ready to help those most in need. Jolie then took advantage of a recent interview with People to recall some of the most intense moments she experienced firsthand during her many trips to the poorest and most disastrous areas of the planet.

In the midst of unthinkable hardships and atrocities, Angelina Jolie witnessed incredible acts of kindness and humanity. While visiting the Syrian border, for example, a girl shared with her one of the few items she still had. “This little girl came to me and offered me some cookies she had in her pocket“, says Jolie in the new issue of People, adding:”Even knowing where she came from, knowing what she was heading towards, knowing everything she had lived through, she didn’t think about herself or all that she had lost at that moment. She wasn’t sitting with self-pity. As soon as she saw me, I must have looked tired, she came over and thought she was nice to me. This is what makes human beings so wonderful“.

In her more than two decades of humanitarian work, Angelina Jolie has had an intimate look at the effects of war and extreme poverty. With the number of displaced people worldwide rising to 82 million and set to double in the coming years, the actress has vowed not only to continue her work as UNHCR’s special envoy for refugees, but also to work to find solutions for those most in need. He then declared: “My spirit has benefited, as has my life, from being able to be in the company of people who are surviving very difficult things. It was a gift to me. I don’t like the idea of ​​it being seen as a nice thing for someone to go out of their way to help someone else. It is not. I don’t consider it charity“.

The Eternals star also said that one of the most valuable lessons of her life was that she received from an Afghan grandmother. “She was raising her grandchildren because her children were murdered and she was in a refugee camp“, says Jolie, describing their meeting:”I remember I started crying and she said ‘I don’t need you to cry, I need you to help me’. That was a great lesson. Feeling sorry for someone is a luxury, while they don’t have time to feel sorry for themselves“.

In another moment of the interview, Angelina Jolie recalled the time she started traveling with UNHCR: “I realized that there are people all over the world who want their life to be dedicated to helping others, finding solutions for others, being part of the world together. This changed my perspective. I just wanted to be part of the real world. And I wanted to have a life that had meaning“.