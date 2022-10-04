Angelina Jolie and the lesson of life (and sustainability) that we should learn

It was no accident that Angelina Jolie decided to become an ambassador for the firm Guerlain nor that he sponsored the project women for bees launched last year by the cosmetics firm and UNESCO. The actress’s relationship with Guerlain is long and very special: his mother kept the mythical powders like gold in a cloth smelling of lily and violet and when he decided to collaborate with the house He was not only carried away by these memories, but above all by Guerlain’s social and sustainability commitment. Precisely for this reason, she has been the best spokesperson that this initiative could have, launched in 2021 to promote biodiversity and collaborate both in the process of repopulating bees and in programs to help women. And it is that, according to data from the IPBES (Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services), 75% of cultivated plants and 90% of wild flowering plants depend on pollinators such as bees.

“We think of a future without bees as science fiction, but bees are declining globally, due to human activity. The consequences at the level of food supply and for biodiversity are apocalyptic if we continue down this path. When I started working with Guerlain we often talked about bees. And then we really started talking about what we could do to improve the situation, what we could do for both the bees and the women. This world brotherhood that is being formed with this program women for bees It is very exciting”, said the actress last year when this project was announced.