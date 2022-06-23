Angelina Jolie and the lesson she is giving to her children

It was immortalized by the photographer and beekeeper of National Geographic Dan Winters with his face covered with a swarm of bees to raise awareness of the risk of their extinction for the survival of the planet. Angelina Jolie is the testimonial of the Guerlain x UNESCO Women for Bees initiativededicated to the promotion of entrepreneurship and women’s emancipation in tandem with the conservation of biodiversity but not only. The green commitment of the 47-year-old actress is manifold: with its foundation Maddox Jolie-Pitt for 18 years it has supported local communities in Cambodia with the aim of combating illegal deforestation and logging that strongly threatens the ecosystem. Interviewed by Madame Figarò, the UN ambassador takes stock of her environmental activism and tells what he does to pass it on to his children.

Interviewed via zoom because, “she no longer grinds useless kilometers except for strategic journeys”, Angelina talks about eco-sustainable projects, feminism and eco-friendly teachings handed down to her six children. Speaking of the initiative Women for Bees, which trains and supports beekeepers all over the world, Jolie returns to talking about women, “the first victims of global conflicts” and of gender inequality which she defines as “an eternal problem”. The need is to “put this problem on the table”, but also to promote initiatives that can “instill trade skills in women to make them more autonomous by allowing them to establish their own networks”. Because “women are fragile, but paradoxically they are also a source of extraordinary strength” and together they are even more so. An ode to sisterhood, of “women who support women, respect each other, hold hands. Women who help each other, because together, we women are stronger”.

Gender equality, a question of education and culture “more necessary in certain countries with shortages” where “women are cruelly deprived of education and freedom”, but not only. “This need to educate goes beyond any geographical or cultural connotation, it occurs in all communities or families, in your home as well as in mine. I, for example, have three boys and three girls, and every day I discover new aspects of each one. The idea is that each one finds his place whatever his sex and thrives equally without hindering the freedom of the other “.

An education in respect and freedom tout court which also includes the formation of an eco-sustainable conscience. “I didn’t grow up in a particularly green environment, even though my mother was aware of some problems […] My ecological conscience really established itself during my first trips to Cambodia “, explains Angelina, in these days in Italy for the shooting of the film based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco, Bloodless.

“I think the new generation is much more aware and alert than we were at the same age. Of course, it’s easy to get anxious about the future when we see the inadequacy of the laws or the slowness of politicians to change things,” continues the Hollywood star praising Greta Thunberg’s Gen Z, “for my part, I do my best to educate young people in a global perspective, including the environment.” La Jolie, who also co-wrote a book on the subject, Know Your Rights and Claim Them. A Guide for Youth, then reveals his approach with Maddox & co: “As for my children, I try not to be the kind of mother who insists on why it is important to think about the environment. I preferred that they understand it as they grew up, immersing them in various environments, encouraging them to make friends with different cultures, in short, to live and feel as many emotions and experiences as possible “, he confesses,” I believe that understanding, respect and openness to others have become almost organic notions for them. “

What are the daily actions in the Jolie-Pitt home to safeguard the planet? “I do not pretend to be an example of perfection in home ecology, although I am working to improve it. Before, for example, I flew a lot and I liked it. Now I don’t. Today I only fly intentional, that is to say essential flights. useful and for good reasons “.

