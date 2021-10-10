Angelina Jolie and the mastectomy: regain possession of one’s life

Angelina Jolie got a lot of attention when, in the early 1910s, she claimed to have undergone one double preventive mastectomy to reduce the risk of getting breast cancer. For many it was inconceivable that one of the most beautiful women in the world and the most talented actresses had decided to eliminate one of the primordial symbols of femininity; others saw it as yet another gesture by a woman who, in her youth, always liked to provoke.

Few have taken the gesture for what it is: the decision to regain possession of one’s life. In fact, Angelina Jolie with the mastectomy not only put in front of all the love for her children, which she did not want to deprive prematurely of a mother as happened to her, but also the love for herself, as a woman and a worker.

With the intervention, in fact, Jolie was able keep working, in front of and behind the camera; he was able to continue to live for herself and for others (she is in fact a well-known activist). But most of all she has regained possession of her own body, all too often the subject of comments from strangers.

Always too thin, too excessive with all those tattoos, too beautiful to be true. Angelina Jolie’s body has always been someone else’s, but with the double mastectomy she remembered that it belongs only to her. And most of all he taught that there is not just one type of femininity, just one type of woman: indeed, she meant that the word courage could, for once, also be declined in the feminine.

Chiara Cozzi

Ph: elle.com

