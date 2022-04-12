Angelina Jolie and the moving anecdote with a Venezuelan child

The actress Angelina Jolie He recalled a moving experience he had with a Venezuelan boy about seven years old, when he visited the border with Colombia in 2019.

In an interview with the Lorraine program, the actress commented: “These children were told that this lady was there to help them, and then the family came in and I started talking to the mother and the child, who was told that ‘this lady is here to help you’. But she walked in, saw me and started backing away.”

“The boy’s mother was trying to tell him to be nice to me,” Angelina recalled, and that’s when she realized he had seen the movie Maleficent. I know,’” the interpreter recalled with grace and tenderness, narrating the reaction that the minor had when he saw her and related it to the film.

According to her story, Jolie put her hands behind her head imitating the horns of the witch Maleficent, a character she played for the first time in 2014 and again in 2019. At that moment, the boy nodded, implying that he recognized her as the witch. protagonist of the movies.

“That must be very confusing for children who are told that I am a person of the UN and then they think I’m a witch, “admitted the actress.

The video of the interview excerpt was shared on TikToka platform on which it already has more than 800 thousand reproductions and more than 240 thousand “likes”.

Her visit to the border between Colombia and Venezuela was made to fulfill her work as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

The actress traveled to verify first-hand the problems of thousands of Venezuelans who had left their country, and listened to the testimonies of those who are going through the drama of being migrants and refugees.

In a statement issued in 2019, he expressed “I will not forget what I have seen here, I will not forget the Venezuelan people I have met here. My heart goes out to them, and I hope to return soon.”

During her visit to Colombia in June 2019, the actress was not only in the border area visiting Venezuelan families, but also met with President Iván Duque in Cartagena de Indias.

There, Jolie found that minors born in Colombia and of Venezuelan parents run the risk of becoming stateless due to the lack of documentation to legalize their situation.