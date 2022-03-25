Angelina Jolie and the photos of her hot youth

Sex, drugs, alcohol. They seem the common elements of any adolescence. But Angelina Jolie’s youth, and even her childhood, were marked by wildness and intrepidity derived from the feeling of abandonment caused by his father, actor Jon Voight, when his mother Marcheline Bertrand asked for a divorce for multiple infidelities.

Her first appearances on screen were in videos of rock bands, where she was seen and admired by agents and then did her handstands as a model. The world of entertainment quickly caught up with her.leading her through inappropriate experiences for her young age.

This is not the past that someone could imagine of Jolie, one of the most recognized actresses in the world. The current success of her, at 46 years old, is due and commemorated with emblematic films such as “Girl, Interrupted”, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, “Vidas ajenas”, “Maleficent”, “The tourist”, “The exchange”, among others.

Intrepid adolescence: the story of Angelina Jolie in never-before-seen photos

At the age of 15, driven by the abnormal overflow of her life added to the normal changes of adolescence, Jolie hired a hitman to kill her. His first option was not suicide because he assures that his family would have suffered with that decision. However, the subject she ordered to kill her made her see reason and she gave up.

LOS ANGELES – JANUARY 11: Sixteen year old actress Angelina Jolie poses for a portrait session on January 11, 1991 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

Angelina’s childish pain was driven by her father, who after the divorce was away from his daughter for many years. This situation even led it to be called as we know it todaysince he could not bear to carry his father’s surname.

The eight-year-old girl was injured and in the next few years she would be hospitalized in psychiatric support places. She admitted to hurting animals and schoolmates in the process.

Although it has been cataloged in several magazines as one of the biggest sex symbols entertainment, his physical appearance is not what stands out the most.

This world-class artist is recognized first of all for the acting field; she since she was 10 years old she knew what she wanted to do and she asked to be in acting schools, but She stopped being just an actress a long time ago. Jolie has served as a producer, director and screenwriter.

LOS ANGELES – 1991: Actress Angelina Jolie poses for a portrait in 1991 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)

Although he wanted acting, he wanted to put it aside for a while to try, at 14, what it was like to be a model. She was on catwalks in Milan and Paris. Who would have imagined that this girl would be her now one of the world’s greatest exponents of the UN.

Despite being bullied for her thinness and the shape of her teeth at an early age, this teenager, with one of the cutest faces in entertainment, was the muse of great musical bands in rockThe Rolling Stones and Meat Loaf are part of the list.

The environment in which she moved led her to want to be the director of a funeral home that she herself created. Her beauty and fearlessness stem from her German and Czechoslovakian DNA. When she was older, her work as an activist led her to travel to many corners of the world to give visibility to problems that were previously unknown.

On the other hand, it has two Oscar Awards, one for Best Supporting Actress and the other for Humanitarian Award. However, her past has spicy revelations that show us a different side of her life experience.