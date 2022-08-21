Angelina Jolie and the photos of horror

Angelina Jolie does not lower her arms in her judicial war against her ex, Brad Pitt . The Hollywood stars separated six years ago, but the controversial divorce process and the battle for the custody of the children has brought to light the miseries that the couple hid.

Everything exploded over an alleged discussion on the private jet in 2016 . The Maleficent actress reiterated several times that she had suffered physical and verbal aggression and a threatening attitude during the trip, where her children also went.

The US portal Page Six published details about the incident hours ago. And now he brought to light the images of the alleged bruises that the interpreter suffered.

In the images that emerged, the alleged injuries that the actor left on Angelina Jolie’s hand and elbow, after struggling, can be seen in black and white.

Angelina Jolie Claims Brad Pitt Pushed Her Into Bathroom Wall

The American media reported that Jolie wants to know why, despite the fact that she filed the report of injuries after the flight from Nice to the United States and the testimony of the children, the FBI dismissed filing charges against Pitt. In the complaint, Jolie gave all kinds of details of what happened on September 14, 2016. The actress claimed that Brad Pitt was drinking and was “gone”. At one point, he took her into the bathroom, where he “grabbed her head and shoulders,” yelling “you’re fucking this family.”

In these circumstances, one of the children of the then marriage defended his mother and yelled at the actor “It’s not her, it’s you!”

At that moment, Jolie intervened, according to what she said, to avoid a fight between the two. As a result of this intervention, the actress suffered injuries to her back and elbow.

A week after that flight, Jolie filed for divorce and the two began a battle over property and custody of their children that continues to this day.