Angelina Jolie and the secret weapon against Brad Pitt in court

If true, it would be the end of the child custody lawsuit. Because the recordings that Angelina Jolie would have kept all these years would paint Brad Pitt in a very bad light. In fact, managing to deny the ex-husband what he has been asking for years. And that is to have the same time with the children that their mother has.

What Angelina Jolie is hiding

It is the American magazine Life & Style to imply that the actress and director is in possession of some rather compromising recordings of her ex. Where Brad Pitt “drunk or yelling at children”. These secret videos would essentially consist of footage from security cameras and “perhaps some recordings taken with Angi’s cell phone.” All of them, however, would have been done before Pitt stopped drinking four years ago.

angelina jolie, brad pitt

The war between Angelina Jolie and Brad pitt seems to have no end. Photo Ansa

Angie’s Revenge Against Brad Pitt

According to the weekly, Angelina would have decided to use this material after feeling “humiliated” by the choice of her ex-husband to bring his new flame Nicole Polturaski (story now over) in their French estate just to coincide with what would have been their sixth wedding anniversary. Celebrated at the Chateau Miraval in 2014.

It would therefore be a matter of pure and simple revenge on Angelina’s part. And this is where the news becomes less credible. Because Jolie can be accused of so many things. But, of course, not to overshadow the well-being of the children. And humiliating their father like that, publicly, doesn’t fall into the latter category.

angelina jolie, brad pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt when they were still happy with some of their six children. Photo Ansa

An infinite cause

It is well known that the lawsuit, which sees Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie on opposing sides for years for the custody of children, is exhausting and not without low blows. Brad Pitt asks to have 50 percent of the time with them. Request that Jolie forcefully rejects. It seems that all mediation attempts have failed. The judge’s decision is therefore awaited.

