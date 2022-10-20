Angelina Jolie and the signs of breast mastectomy: the shock mural in Milan and the fight against cancer

A portrait of Angelina Jolie with the signs of the mastectomy appeared this morning in Piazza San Babila, in the heart of Milan. This is the work “Love Yourself” the new street artwork by aleXsandro Palombo, the artist who had Marge Simpson cut her hair in front of the Iranian consulate in Milan. This time, the mural’s occasion is World Breast Cancer Day, the purpose of celebrating women’s strength and courage, but also demystifying mastectomy scars.

It is not the first time that Palombo has dealt with this issue: already in 2015 he had created the series of works entitled “Survivor”, in which he portrayed the cartoon heroines as survivors of breast cancer and with the signs of mastectomy, from Disney princesses like Snow White, Jasmine, Cinderella, Ariel, Aurora and Tiana, up to Marge Simpson herself, who after being removed from the Iranian consulate, is back in a new version with the middle finger raised.

The Jolie case

In this case Angelina Jolie represents a symbol because, it is true that she has undergone a double mastectomy, but his was a preventive intervention to avoid the tumor with simultaneous reconstruction of the removed breasts. An intervention that in 2013 caused a lot of discussion but which then represented an example for many women.

