Angelina Jolie and The Weekend, flirting in progress? She prefers not to answer

Monday 25 October, Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, protagonists of the new film Eternals distributed by The Walt Disney Company Company Italy, participated as guests at the Daily Pop, the American talk show that airs on E !. So, host Justin Sylvester asked Jolie if her kids are more excited about her Marvel movie or her friendship with “Secrets” lead singer The Weeknd.

“They are very excited about this movie, if that’s what you’re asking,” Jolie said with her beaming smile on, addressing the host. To this direct question, it is as if Jolie had prevaricated, seeking the gaze of co-star Salma Hayek. The presenter’s question was super pertinent, as it’s been a while since the two, the star of Maleficent And The Weekned, were spotted in several locations in Los Angeles, for the first time in June.

Angelina Jolie The Weekend: Spotted together for dinner

Rumors run, and the couple seems to be romantically involved. Recently, in September, the beautiful actress had arrived separately from the singer of Save Your Tears from Giorgio Baldi to Santa Monica, California, to then get on an SUV together with the popstare. This would therefore seem to be the favorite dining place of the Hollywood duo, who for the first time together were spotted right there.

Despite certain sources, as paparazzi on several occasions, Jolie has not said a word about it. Maybe because at the moment it has most important issues to address, including the bitter custody battle she is involved in with theex-husband Brad Pitt. This turbulence is coming out now with the force of a thousand thunderstorms. For months and months now Angelina and Brad, who once loved each other so much, have staged a relentless fight in court for the custody of their 5 children who are still minors.