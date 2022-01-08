Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd dating? A song seems to confirm this

Reading the verses dedicated to his beloved in a songwriter’s songs is nothing new, and so many fans are interpreting the lyrics of The Weekend for Angelina Jolie

The fact that Angelina Jolie and The Weekend were dating is a rumor that has been around for a long time now, without having found confirmation yet from any official source. However, many photos of the duo together were taken and posted. Who wouldn’t love to have the confirmation of this beautiful couple in love and happy? Some fans have identified in the last lyrics of a song from The Weekend the confirmation that the artist is dating the beautiful Angelina Jolie.

But what song are we talking about? We talk about the lyrics of the last song released by The Weekend, entitled Here We Go… Again. Here is what fans have interpreted as a clear and blatant reference to the relationship with Angelina Jolie. “My girlfriend… she is a movie star. I loved her well, I made her scream like Neve Campbell. And making her laugh, I swear, heals my sad thoughts. Because, you see, my new girlfriend, she’s a movie star. I promised myself never to fall in love again, but here we go again”Quotes the song.

And how can we not imagine an incredibly romantic scenario between a wonderful movie star like Angelina Jolie and one of the most loved singers of recent years? The two beautiful artists have been seen in company many times, including a dinner date in the prestigious Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles, a private concert and finally a last exit in September at the same restaurant. In short, something that boils in the pot between the Thena’s Eternals and Bella Hadid’s ex-boyfriend is there. It will be a date, friendship or something more, perhaps a full-blown love story? Only time will have an answer!

