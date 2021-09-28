Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd increasingly united

Lthe actress and the singer were paparazzi in Los Angeles when they left the Giorgio Baldi restaurant where they “entertained themselves in the private room for a romantic dinner for two that lasted more than three hours”, as Etonline reveals.

Are Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd a couple? If so (and all the clues suggest it) they would really be one of the most unlikely couples ever. As the fans of both point out on social networks.

She, 46, cold and a little cold, is now engaged only with her work as a United Nations ambassador and in a few, highly selected films. Why must “stay closer to the six children“That unite it toex-husband Brad Pitt against which he is “fighting” in court for exclusive custody, he told Entertainment Tonight.

He, born in 1990, 15 years younger, is a Canadian singer-songwriter and record producer. Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, this is his real name, former historian of model Bella Hadid and with a brief liaison behind him with his colleague Selena Gomez, became famous with the soundtrack of the blockbuster film Fifty Shades of Gray.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd had already been seen together over the summer, also in Los Angeles, and always at the Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi. Upon first meeting, that Page Six had branded it as “a business appointment” – they are both represented by William Morris Endeavor Entertainment – Jolie had brought the 17-year-old son Pax, a big fan of the rapper. Then came the two concerts followed by the actress with the daughters Shiloh and Zahara and some of their little friends. And finally the two romantic dinners which was followed by his statements, reported by Us Weekly, which confirm that on The Weeknd’s part there has always been more than a working interest: “he has never hidden that he has a huge crush on her and no one knows what might happen in the future», Writes the magazine, reporting a source close to the singer.

For the American tabloids to unite them would be many interests: not just social commitments and the fact that the singer is of Ethiopian origin, just like the actress’s sixteen-year-old daughter Zahara Marley – The Weeknd has announced that it will donate 1 million dollars to Ethiopia which is in very serious economic difficulty – but above all the desire of the singer to attempt a film career.

Could Angelina Jolie be helping him make both dreams come true? No comment or denial from the couple. We will therefore have to wait a little longer to find out if it is true that between the Oscar-winning actress and the singer of Blinding Lights there is something tender.