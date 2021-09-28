Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, is a new couple born? The clues

Angelina Jolie And The Weeknd, is a new couple born? There are various clues to trigger the gossip. The last: the actress and the singer were paparazzi in Los Angeles upon exiting the restaurant Giorgio Baldi where they “entertained themselves in the private room for one dinner for two lasting two hours “, as it reveals Etonline.

Nothing “suspicious” emerges from the images. The two walk calmly without exchanging glances or gestures that could suggest a liason. But there are the precedents: Angelina and The Weeknd (real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye), they had dined together in the same Italian restaurant last June as well, and that time they had left the room separated.

A source had told Page Six that it was a business meeting, and that on that occasion she had brought her 17-year-old son with her Pax, big fan of The Weeknd. But then the paths of the actress and the singer had met again last July. To a Mustafa’s private concert in Los Angeles: she was there with daughters Shiloh and Zahara, him with friends. A case? Possible. There were nearly 500 people at the concert, including many celebrities. “But the two were in the same area,” as a source revealed to Us Weekly. Another insider had told the Sun that Angelina and The Weeknd are “just friends”. Even if he “never hid that he had a ‘huge crush on her and nobody knows what could happen in the future ».

On the other hand they are both single. Angelina after breaking up with Brad Pitt in 2016 (followed by an endless and furious legal battle for custody of the children) at his side he no longer had anyone (at least officially). The Weeknd, on the other hand, is free since in 2019 the push and pull relationship with Bella Hadid. The premises for the happy end desired by gossip are all there.

