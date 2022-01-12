Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd new loving couple

TO first sight the news it almost seems incredible. But on a deeper and less superficial look, however, everything seems to fall into place like a puzzle. The Weeknd, 31, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, would be dating – and sit down here – Angelina Jolie, 46. No, it is not a stage name, we are talking about theex-wife of Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd, the gossip goes crazy

There are one to support this gossip set of clues, of which the latter is by far the most important. Not only The Weeknd was pinched going to restaurants and concerts several times with Angelina Jolie since last fall (below, from twitter), but he would also have dedicated a song to her on his new album, Dawn Fm, released two years after the global success of After hours (quadruple platinum record and 2 billion stream singles).

It seems that the confirmation of the relationship with the actress of Changeling is really hidden in the words of some of the songs on the new record. Let’s start with Here we go… Again. The artist provides an important detail in the song about who his new girlfriend is. “My new girl, she’s a movie star“. That is, translating into Italian, it is a movie star. And so it is in the case of the actress.

Then, in Starry Eyes, he writes again: “I only met you in my dreams before, when I was young and alone in the world / You were there when I needed someone to call my girl and now you’re my reality and I wanna feel you close “. Behind this infinite romanticism shines through the fact that she is a lot older than him. Angelina Jolie indeed has 15 years older than the singer, which speaks of her as an adolescent love lived only in a “virtual” way. Under, Starry Eyes.

And it also comes to Brad Pitt

But the song goes on to say “You weren’t touched by a man in so long ’cause the last time it was way too strong. Let me be there, let me be there for your heart “. Or: “you haven’t had a man in a long time, because your last relationship was too strong / intense“.

Indeed, after the end of the marriage with Brad Pitt, the actress has not been paparazzi in other “official relations”. And it is also true that the break with the star has left in her heavy aftermath on an emotional level, perhaps precisely the “heaviness” of which The Weeknd speaks.

Finally, in I heard you’re married, seems to refer to the long e tough legal battle with Brad Pitt after the divorce, linked to the custody of their six children. It is said that two clues prove it: but if there are so many clues, we can talk about certainty?

