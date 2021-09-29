News

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd paparazzi together again

The strange couple formed by Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd holds the bench in the American gossip newspapers. In fact, the actress and the singer were again spotted together in Los Angeles, alone and in the same Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi where they “entertained themselves in the private room for a dinner for two that lasted over two hours”, as revealed by Etonline and where they were were paparazzi last June. And now the hypothesis that there may be more than just friendship between the two becomes more and more probable.

Angelina Jolie would help The Weeknd enter the world for cinema

According to the American press, a new love has already blossomed, although according to other sources it seems that the singer wants to pursue a film career and that Angelina is helping him. Both single, Jolie and The Weeknd also have more in common. In fact, the Canadian singer is of Ethiopian origins, like the sixteen-year-old daughter adopted by the actress, Zahara Jolie-Pitt. Both are also very committed to social issues and recently The Weeknd also announced that it will donate 1 million dollars to Ethiopia, a country in very serious economic difficulties and
social.

Both are single

The two stars are both officially single. Angelina after breaking up with Brad Pitt in 2016 (followed by a furious legal battle for custody of her six children) hasn’t had anyone by her side. The Weeknd, on the other hand, has been free since the relationship with super model Bella Hadid ended in 2019.

Angelina Jolie The Weeknd

