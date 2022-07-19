Angelina Jolie and the Zara dress that is a trend among the famous

As is customary, from time to time, many famous celebrities and influencers from all corners of the world fall in love with a design by the Galician firm Zara and this time it is a dress in particular that it wiped out everything. Look at all the details of this trend that looked like nobody else Angelina Jolie.

A rage: Zara and a garment that Angelina Jolie bought

The rage for clothing and accessories Zara it does not have limits. It begins and never ends among the famous from all over the world. It is the preferred brand of many figures such as Angelina Joliethe socialite Olivia Palermo and the British royal, Kate Middleton, among others.

Each season, it is common for one of their pieces to end up being one of the favorites in their wardrobe. This summer of 2022, it is a dress in particular that the named actress wore it first, then Finnegan Biden and even Andrea Levy.

It’s a trend: The polka dot midi dress by Zara. Font: Zara

Without having a style connection between all of them, the famous of all styles have said yes to this new model with the brand’s polka dot print Zara. This is happening in real time and it is time to analyze in detail what is causing such a furore.

Find out if he dress is it available or not, how much does it cost and do like them, who have already incorporated it into their wardrobe. A few days passed after its launch and the actress was caught Angelina Jolie and his daughter Zahara shopping in Rome.

They both signed the dress in question hanging on one of the racks located inside the store Zara and they took him away.

Finnegan Biden- Angelina Jolie and his daughter in the store Zara choosing the dress – Source: ELLE

Trend: In detail the dress that all the famous already have

Any sale now stands out as an unbeatable hit of the new seasonal collection of Zara. It is a garment with a simple pattern, with a classic print and, best of all, at an affordable price that succeeds like no other. It’s trending!

Despite the success it had and continues to have, it should be noted that it is a mass-selling product. Until now, it is still available in the online shop and in all its sizes. From XS to XXL and for only 40 euros. With all these details, he became the dress favorite of the famous, the most seen and the most persecuted in social networks.

This garment is the typical comfortable model to wear any day of the week, at any time and always get it right. It has a very light fabric with a recycled viscose, cotton and linen mix in its weave. It is white with a contrasting black polka dot print.

More details: It has wide straps, with a ruffled ruffle, a square neckline, a tight honeycomb body, cut just below the bust. That’s where the long flared skirt with another ruffle at the bottom is born.

the dress of Zara that is all the rage in the famous – Source: Vanitatis

How to wear it?

The vast majority of celebrities are seen to have opted to wear it alone, without major accessories and resorting to black as an ally. The most original in its staging, in addition to Angelina Jolieis Andrea Levy, who has added to this incredible dress of Zara a raffia belt, vintage-style sunglasses and high-heeled sandals decorated with petals.

And how would you dare to wear it? Tell us.

