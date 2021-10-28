Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie Pitt: who wears it best? – Photo

Mother and daughter compete on the red carpet with the “family” dress by Balmain.

(KIKA) – HOLLYWOOD – Le new generations pursue and challenge the previous ones with shots of elegance on the red carpet! It shows the put that Zahara Jolie-Pitt, second child of Angelina Jolie, she showed off on the red carpet of the premiere of Eternals, in Hollywood.

Angelina, the protagonist of the film, stole the show from everyone thanks to the presence of the three daughters Vivienne, Shiloh increasingly feminine and above all Zahara, the most glamorous of three. The sixteen year old has in fact sported a long silver-colored fringed dress: one garment, signed Elie Saab, decidedly demanding for a girl of her age, always keeping in mind her desire to feel elegant and inspired by such a great mother …

In fact, the dress wasn’t created for Zahara and it’s not the first time we’ve seen it – it is indeed the same dress that mom Angelina Jolie wore for the 2014 Oscars, when she walked the red carpet with her then partner Brad Pitt and was awarded the Jean Hearsholt Award for her humanitarian commitment. They have passed only seven years and yet it is a lifetime ago, when they were still a united and happy family.

Can Zahara already take the baton from mother Angelina Jolie or does she still have to take elegance lessons? Better the new or the “old” generations? And finally … who wears it best?

