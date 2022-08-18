Entertainment

Angelina Jolie anonymously sues FBI, asks why she didn’t arrest Brad Pitt – People

Angelina Jolie filed an anonymous lawsuit against the FBI asking why she didn’t arrest Brad Pitt. According to US media, the actress has been identified as plaintiff ‘Jane Doe’ in a lawsuit against the Bureau for the Freedom of Information Act, in which she asks why the agency closed an assault investigation in 2016 into her. “then husband”. On that occasion Jolie had claimed that he had “physically and verbally assaulted” her and their children. She told a federal agent that Pitt was “insane” and boarded a private plane from France to the United States with her and their six children, accused him of punching the plane’s ceiling multiple times by shouting. “you are ruining this family”. Pitt would then attack one of their children, she would defend him and injure herself in the elbow. Then the actress accused him of spilling beer on her at another time during the flight. Six days later, Jolie filed for divorce.
The media reported that the US deputy prosecutor met with the federal agent in November 2017 and decided not to proceed with the lawsuit against Pitt. Jolie then filed an anonymous lawsuit against the FBI in hopes of obtaining documents relating to the federal investigation against her ex-husband, who denied all charges. (HANDLE).

