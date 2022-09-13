Angelina Jolie appears with Pax and the young man steals the looks with his physical attractiveness

Angelina Jolie She is recognized as one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood and despite his separation with Brad Pitt She has been applauded for the adoptions she made during her marriage to the actor. Today those little ones whom she welcomed as her children, are all adults and shine with their own talents, causing great pride to the actress.

the protagonist of ‘Maleficent’ he usually appears with each of his firstborn while he goes shopping or knows some place and this time it was his son’s turn Pax Thien, the second of his sons males.

people it’s a young vietnamese which was adopted in 2007 for the former partner. She currently has 18 years and share the love cinema just like his parents, although he prefers to carry it out behind the scenes.

The famous was captured with her son, while visiting a pet store in The Angels, where he picked up one bed and supplies for your dog, as can be seen in some photographs posted on the social networks.

Unlike that little boy who was used to seeing next to Angelinenow he is an adult who gets praise for his physical attractiveness

on your way out family It can be seen with a purple cap, pink shirt, black pants and white shoes.

On more than one occasion, he has worked on productions as a photographer. He did so on tape’First They Killed My Father’, taking the still images, he was also in the film ‘Without Blood’, according to what his mother told the magazine People.

“Work hard! (…) We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like one big family, so it felt natural,” he admitted.