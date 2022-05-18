Angelina Jolie arrived in Ukraine in the middle of the war with Russia

“To Angelina Jolie loves to drink coffee in Lviv. What are your favorite places to have coffee? The main purpose of your visit is to help Ukraine! Thank you for your support, Ms. Jolie, and to all who are with the people of Ukraine today!” said a Twitter user.

Angelina Jolie.jpg Angelina Jolie had coffee in a well-known bar in the Ukrainian city of Lviv

For several years, the actress has been seen in different places where humanitarian situation is in a serious situation, but despite this aid, the arrival in Ukraine, a country that is being invaded by Russia, surprised all his fans and citizens.

A few weeks ago the actress surprise visit to ukrainian children admitted to the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome.

“I pray for the end of this war. That is the only way to stop the suffering and the escapes from the conflict zone. It’s horrible to see that children pay the price in lives lost, health injured and traumatized,” Jolie had once expressed.

In turn, and through his personal Instagram account, he wrote: “Right now, when we see the horrors unleashed in Ukraine and we call for an immediate end to the conflict, and access for humanitarian agencies, I am here in Yemen to support people who need peace desperately. The situation here is one of worst humanitarian crises in the world”.