Angelina Jolie arrives in Rocca Massima to try the “Flight of the Angel” on the zipline- Corriere.it

from Michele Marangon

The American actress arrived in the Lepine town with her daughter and a crowd of bodyguards, taking advantage of a break from the filming of the film ‘Without blood’. You have tried the ‘Flight of the Angel’ twice, the fastest zipline in Italy

Surprise Hollywood stars in Pontine land: Angelina Jolie yesterday afternoon he was in Rocca Massima (Latina) where he experienced the thrill of the ‘Flight of the angel’, or the launch hanging from a steel wire two kilometers long at three hundred meters high, during which you can reach 170 kilometers timetables. This is the fastest zipline in Italy.

The American actress arrived by surprise in the Lepine country with his daughter and a bevy of bodyguardtaking advantage of a break from filming the film Without blood based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco. Jolie particularly enjoyed the flight, so much so that she wanted to repeat a second lap.

The sortie to Rocca Massima witnessed by the photo published on social media by the managers of the Flight bar, a place that is within walking distance of the attraction. The ex-wife of Brad Pitt And ambassador for human rights he also allowed himself a short tour through the streets of the village, appreciating it tranquility and the view.

If you want to stay updated on the news of Rome, subscribe for free to the newsletter “The seven hills of Rome” by Giuseppe Di Piazza. It arrives every Saturday in your mailbox at 7am. That’s enough

click here.