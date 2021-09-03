Angelina Jolie arrives on Instagram (for Afghanistan)

We know that this expression could raise more than one eyebrow and raise more than a smirk: talking about an Instagram profile in the face of a situation like the Afghan one could make us think of a first world activism, very superficial and not very effective. . In the case of Angelina Jolie, it is worth pointing out, this is not the case. The reason is simple: the actress, in addition to being a special delegate for UNHCR, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, has always been at the forefront of support for those most in need.

For example, with the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation, created with her husband Brad Pitt, has always acted where humanitarian emergencies arise as well as fighting poverty in Cambodia or the creation of the Draw Me To Safety campaign in collaboration with Stella McCartney to support the War Child UK association.

However, Angelina Jolie’s activity has not always and only been exclusively linked to the promotion of initiatives, her role was not only that of the catalyst of attention: she was the first to reach and acted personally in refugee camps such as that of Pakistan, helping and by collecting stories with which she managed to shake the conscience of both the civilian population and the political class.

The profile Instagram by Angelina Jolie, completely focused on the situation in Afghanistan, we are sure it is only one of the steps that the Oscar-winning actress has decided to take, perhaps joining forces with what has been done by colleagues Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and by the Dukes of Sussex. Meanwhile, in just 6 days, it has already reached 10 million followers: numbers that can make a difference with the right guide. And Angelina, this is it.