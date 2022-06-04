Angelina Jolie arrives to shoot the film: historic center blocked

Filming will begin on Monday for the Hollywood film directed by Angelina Jolieto Martina Franca. For two days a large part of the historic center will become an international set. To prevent inconvenience to the population, a managerial order signed by the commander of the local police Egidio Zingarelli has been prepared, specifying the areas that will be affected by the shooting. From Ducal Palace however, reassurance arrives for residents who will not be prevented from accessing and from their homes. The prohibitions are in effect throughout the day, so it is assumed from midnight between Sunday and Monday and until the end of the day on Tuesday.

MORE INFORMATION

The traffic plan

The note from the Municipality reads: “On 6 and 7 June, a ban on temporary parking with forced removal of vehicles is established in Piazza D’Angiò in the area in front of the service center (side facing via F.lli Caramia), on both sides of the road in via Mascagni, in via Giuseppe Aprile, in via Pietro Barnaba, in via Pietro Santoro; in some sections of via Vincenzo Bellini, of Vico II Salvator Rosa, Via Mercadante, via Bellini, via Donizetti », practically on the entire extra-wall. “Also on Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 June, for the whole day, there is a ban on vehicular and pedestrian transit, as well as the ban on temporary parking with forced removal of vehicles including those serving people with reduced walking capacity, equipped with special mark, in piazza Plebiscito, piazza Maria Immacolata and via Garibaldi, with the exception of production vehicles, stage machinery, stage animals; vehicular traffic will be diverted along other routes indicated by the provisional mobile signs placed on site. Warnings of closure and deviation of traffic flows, with the placement of barriers – barriers, will concern Piazza Roma, intersection with Corso Vittorio Emanuele, Corso Vittorio Emanuele, intersection with via Salvator Rosa, via Vincenzo Bellini, intersection with via Principe Umberto, via Alessandro Manzoni via Ignazio Ciaia; – via Camillo Benso Cavour intersection with via Torquato Tasso; – via Cirillo intersection with via Buonarroti. A ban on temporary parking with forced removal of vehicles is instituted until 10 June, in corso dei Mille, from number 125 to number 139 ». The Municipality has considered it appropriate to send a further explanatory note: «The transit to the residents of the area will always be guaranteed and favored in all the streets involved in the filming. As well as the transit of emergency vehicles and police forces will be guaranteed. The only areas off-limits to the transit of non-residents, Monday 6 and Tuesday 7 June, for the whole day, are piazza Plebiscito, piazza Maria Immacolata and via Garibaldi, interested in the filming, in which commercial and restaurant activities will be closed. The access roads and squares to the historic center, on 6 and 7 June, will be manned by police officers and stewards of the film production company available to provide any indication and information to citizens and all those who will be of transit”.