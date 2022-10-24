Angelina Jolie as Maria Callas in Spencer’s new film

Maria, simply. This is the title of the film in which we will see Angelina Jolie in the role of Maria Callasdirected by the Chilean director Pablo Larraìn.

For the moment, the works are not yet in progress, so it is not possible to know the release date of the film. As already mentioned, the director will be Pablo Larraìn, former director of Spencerthe film on Lady Diana Spencer which brought the protagonist to the Oscar Kristen Stewart. Larraìn again directed Jackiethe film on Jackie Kennedy Onassis interpreted by Natalie Portman.

The script will be there Steven Knightsame screenwriter as Spencer and the very successful TV series Peaky Blinders. The director’s choice comes from “Two great passions”, one for cinema and one for opera. On the interpreter chosen you commented: “Doing it with Angelina, a brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A real gift “.

The film will retrace the life of Maria Callas from her birth in 1923 to her death in 1977, with all the nuances that will represent a “Tumultuous and tragic journey”.

In addition to opera, Maria Callas also devoted herself to cinema and in 1969 she starred in Medea from Pier Paolo Pasolini. At the Divine other films have been dedicated. The first was And the ship goes (1983) by Federico Fellini. In 2002 Franco Zeffirelli he directed Callas Forever with the Divine played by Fanny Ardant.

In 2005 the television miniseries aired Callas And Onassis, with Luisa Ranieri in the role of the soprano. Born in New York as Maria Anna Cecilia Sofia Kalos, she lived between the United States, Greece, Italy and France. She lived in Italy in Milan, at number 40 in via Buonarroti where a commemorative plaque now stands.

Maria Callas died in Paris on September 16, 1977 due to a cardiac arrest.

