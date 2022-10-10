Angelina Jolie asks Brad Pitt for 246.8 million

Angelina Jolie is demanding compensation of almost 250 million euros from Brad Pitt. At issue is the Miraval wine company, a multimillion-dollar business with worldwide expression, which the former couple created in the south of France, in 2008, at Château Miraval, when they were still together.

The actress claims that her ex-partner has wasted millions of dollars on the property and that he is trying to “fight a vengeful war” after having “hijacked” control of the business after the split. Nouvel LLC, Jolie’s former company, added that Pitt’s intention would be “to damage [de Jolie] and prevent her from exercising her role in the management of Chateau Miraval”. According to the documents made public, the business earns about 50 million dollars a year.

It is recalled that in June of this year, the actor entered the court with a case against the actress, claiming that this “sought to inflict harm” on her ex-husband by selling her share of the business. Brad Pitt alleges that the two had agreed not to sell their shares without the other’s knowledge and consent, in order to maintain the interests of the family business they built.

The actor’s lawyers claim that the actress sold her share of the business in October 2021 to the Tenute del Mondo wine group, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, which is owned by the Russian millionaire. Yuri Shefler, The lawyers mentioned that “Jolie sought out and completed the secret sale, purposefully keeping Pitt in the dark, knowing she was violating Pitt’s contractual rights.” claiming that Mondo Bongo, the actor’s company, should have had the right of first refusal. At the time, the actor accused Angelina of having contributed nothing to the success of the company they acquired in 2008 for 24 million dollars.

The public fight between Angelina Jolie and her ex-partner goes far beyond the dispute over the winery business, and earlier this year, the actress filed an anonymous complaint against Pitt, accusing him of assault. The actress provided the FBI with several documents related to the investigation of what happened during the private flight in 2016, which also included the couple’s six children and which precipitated the end of their marriage.