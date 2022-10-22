Angelina Jolie asks for more help for Pakistani flood victims – Showbiz

Angelina Jolie visited the victims of the floods in Pakistan, where she asked for more help and said that this phenomenon should alert the world to the consequences of climate change.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” the Hollywood star and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) emissary said on Wednesday. The American actress had already visited Pakistan on the occasion of the 2005 earthquake and the 2010 floods.

The latest floods in Pakistan, caused by the monsoons – which were more intense than usual due to climate change, according to experts – have covered a third of the country and have left nearly 1,600 dead since June, according to the latest official toll.

More than seven million people had to flee their homes, and since then many have been living in makeshift camps without clean water or sanitation facilities.

“I am clearly with you, to put pressure on the international community to do more […] This is a real alarm bell for the world about where we are” in terms of global warming, added Angelina Jolie during a meeting with civil and military officials in Islamabad.

“Climate change is not just real, it’s not coming, it’s already here,” he added.

The actress visited the province of Sindh (south), one of the most affected, where she spoke with displaced people living in camps.

The UN has warned that Pakistan is threatened by a “second disaster” caused by diseases such as dengue, malaria, cholera, diarrhea or malnutrition.

“I have spoken to people who have told me that there is not enough help, in a few weeks […] will not survive. There are a lot of very malnourished children,” Angelina Jolie said.