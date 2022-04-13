Angelina Jolie asks the world for support for refugees, from Yemen to Ukraine

UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie continues to raise the urgency due to refugee crises around the world.

Jolie arrived in Yemen’s capital Aden on Sunday to visit refugees and highlight the seven years of conflict in the country, according to People. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said she will meet with Yemeni families to hear firsthand their stories and experiences.

His trip is aimed at mobilizing international support and securing humanitarian aid for the poorest nation in the Middle East in the run-up to the United Nations High-Level Conference on Contribution Pledges for Yemen on March 16.

The Oscar winner, who has championed Yemeni refugees for several years, called for all humanitarian crises to be taken seriously in light of the devastation caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine which has forced 1.7 million to flee. persons. She has also supported refugee efforts in countries such as Peru, Burkina Faso, and Bangladesh.

“As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I am here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace,” Jolie wrote in a video posted on Instagram. . “The situation here is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with one civilian killed or injured every hour in 2022.”

Yemen has been in civil war since 2015, when Houthi rebels began trying to overtake the country’s internationally recognized government. Saudi Arabia stepped in and led a group of Arab states to launch a military campaign aimed at returning the Yemeni government to power. Since then, deadly airstrikes have affected essential infrastructure, such as schools and hospitals.

The war in Yemen has left millions of civilians vulnerable to famine, a situation expected to be even more dire, as half of the World Food Program’s wheat supply for food assistance relies on Ukraine and Russia. More than 4.2 million people and more than 100,000 refugees and asylum seekers continue to depend on humanitarian aid to meet their basic needs. However, in 2021, Yemen received the lowest funding for its humanitarian plan since 2015.

“If we learn anything from this shocking situation, it is that we cannot be selective about who deserves support and what rights we defend,” Jolie said, referring to the Ukraine crisis.

“Everyone deserves the same compassion. The lives of civilian victims of conflict everywhere are of equal value. After seven years of war, the people of Yemen also need protection, support and, above all, peace.”