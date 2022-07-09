Angelina Jolie at the Maneskin concert, is a super guest at the Circus Maximus

Off to the Maneskin concert at the Circus Maximus. Among the VIPs who have not given up to participate in the event, Anna Foglietta, Anna Ferzetti and the director Gabriele Muccino and above all Angelina Jolie, super guest of the evening. He is in Italy to shoot his latest film as a director.

Yet among the 70 thousand people who have secured the ticket to the concert, there are also many VIP faces who have not given up to participate in the most evocative stage of the Maneskin. There are Anna Foglietta, Anna Ferzetti and the director Gabriele Muccinobut above all what does not go unnoticed is the presence of Angelina Jolie, super guest of the evening. He brings it back The messenger and confirms it Republic. The Hollywood star is in the Eternal City to shoot her latest film as a director that will engage her in Italy for some time. This is the film adaptation of ‘Senza blood’, a novel by Alessandro Baricco.

The controversy surrounding the Maneskin concert

“Hello Rome“. This is how i Maneskin the highly anticipated concert greeting the thousands of fans from the stage of the Circus Maximus. From Shut up and Good to In the name of the father as far as Mamma Mia, chosen as the third song of the evening. Damiano in black, the rest of the band in white, as Il Messaggero tells us. Absent from the evening before Roberto Gualtieriwho despite the controversy wished the band the best: “Rome is proud of you, you give us a positive imagea ”, he made it known. A storm that ended with the recommended use of masks, to try to stem the risk of infections as much as possible, which in recent days have been growing significantly. Also absent Giorgia Soleri, the girlfriend of the frontman who, despite she is healed from Covid, must respect the 7 days foreseen for the quarantine.