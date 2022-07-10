Angelina Jolie at the Maneskin live in Rome with her daughter

Even a star like Angelina Jolie love i Maneskin. The concert that the band held at Circus Maximus it was one of the most anticipated events of the summer of 2022 and in the end it did not disappoint. Well 70 thousand people they sang and danced to the rhythm of the most loved songs of the group that triumphed at the Sanremo 2021 Festival, now increasingly popular also abroad.

This was an opportunity to listen again Shut up and Goodthe passage of the triumph at the Ariston, but also the very recent one Supermodel. There was a surprise, appreciated by all those present: Damiano and associates, in fact, also played a unpublished.

Also different i Vip local people who wanted to attend the show (Anna Foglietta, Anna Ferzetti and the director Gabriele Muccino), although it was above all an international star of the caliber of Angelina Joliewho was accompanied by her daughter Shilohborn from the marriage with Brad Pitt.

The actress is in the capital to shoot her latest movie as a director, Without Blood, taken from the book by the writer Alessandro Baricco, and will remain in our country for several months. The Hollywood star has tried, as far as possible, to not get noticed excessively, but he couldn’t help but get carried away by the rhythm of the songs.

The arrival of the interpreter of Lara Croft was immortalized in a video posted on social by Radio 1.

Damiano, as was easy to imagine, he was the star of the evening. Even for someone like him emotion was very strong, but tried to partially mitigate it by addressing the public directly: “Do you enlighten the whole audience? I would like to understand where you end up. Oh caz *** how many are you. As you know, we started playing in the streets of this city, not very far from here ”.

There was then an opportunity to launch a message important to which the group particularly cares: “Fuck Putin, fuck the war, fuck the dictators. And to those who disagree: Fuck ”.